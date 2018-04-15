DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Parts of Virginia have storm damage and one city has declared a local state of emergency.
News outlets report that Danville City Manager Ken Larking declared a local state of emergency Sunday evening.
The Danville Register & Bee reports that a home was destroyed when two large trees crashed through it, but no one was home at the time. Another home nearby also fell victim to a fallen tree.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers says about 20 homes were destroyed and multiple people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest
The National Weather Service issued multiple severe weather advisories several counties, including Campbell and Bedford.