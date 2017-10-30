TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A severe storm has caused power outages and street flooding across New Jersey.

There are 22,336 homes and businesses without electricity on Monday. Most are Jersey Central Power and Light customers.

Forecasters say the heavy downpours that soaked the state on Sunday are ending Monday. However, strong winds that downed trees and power lines will persist through part of the day.

The National Weather Service says west winds of 15 to 25 mph (24 kph to 40 kph) could gust to 50 mph (80 kph) before decreasing around midday.

NJ Transit says Newark Light Rail service is temporarily suspended in both directions between Orange Street and Bloomfield Avenue due to flooding.

The River Line has resumed service between the Walter Rand Transportation Center and Waterfront Entertainment Complex following earlier flooding.