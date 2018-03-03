BALTIMORE (AP) — The nor’easter that raged up the Atlantic Coast has caused more than 400,000 power outages in central Maryland. It also forced more than 300 residents to evacuate from a wind-damaged apartment complex outside of Washington, D.C.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company said in a statement Saturday that it has restored power to 250,000 customers. The utility said it would be working on returning electricity to all customers possibly into next week.

The nor’easter also caused a wall to collapse on Friday in the Andrews Ridge apartment complex in Suitland, Maryland, which is outside Washington.

The Washington Post reported that wind also blew roofs off other complex buildings. A medic sitting in an ambulance suffered minor injuries from flying debris.

More than 300 residents were evacuated.