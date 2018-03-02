HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Coastal communities in New Hampshire have been hit by flooding from a nor’easter that is pounding the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.

WMUR-TV reports that roadways along Hampton beach and coastal communities including Hampton were flooded Friday while roads in Rye were shut down over fears they would be inundated with ocean water. Police also warned of rocks and debris blowing onto roads from the storm that was packing winds of upward of 80 mph to 90 mph.

About 880 households were without power.

The storm prompted fishermen to pull their boats out the water and had some residents considering evacuating. Sheila Bishop, of Cross Beach Road in Seabrook, told WMUR that she stayed during an earlier storm and wasn’t going to make the same mistake again.