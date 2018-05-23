HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Stop & Shop supermarket chain has issued a recall for its store brand frozen broccoli after listeria was found during routine testing of the product at a store in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said Wednesday that the company issued a voluntary recall after a positive listeria test at a store in South Windsor. The recall applies to 16 ounce bags of Private Brands Frozen Broccoli Cuts.

Stop & Shop is based in Massachusetts and has stores throughout New England, New York and New Jersey. More information on the recall is available at the company’s website .

The federal government says about 1,600 people get sick from listeria each year. The bacteria can cause dangerous complications for pregnant women, including miscarriages and stillbirths.