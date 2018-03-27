RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Despite one California brewing company’s decision to leave Virginia, Stone Brewing’s top executive says his company is “absolutely committed” to its Richmond location.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Stone Brewing CEO Dominic Engels said in a statement that 2017 was a “remarkable” year for the company. He says its East Coast sales are up 18 percent.

His comments come just days after brewing company Green Flash permanently shuttered its Virginia Beach brewery. The San Diego-based company said bicoastal operations created a pressure that will be alleviated by streamlined operations.

Engels, meanwhile, says Stone is “absolutely committed to calling RVA home.”

The newspaper reports both companies made major expansions in 2016 by opening breweries in Virginia. Stone has a brewery and taproom in Richmond’s East End.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com