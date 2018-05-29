CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — Custer State Park officials say law enforcement has recovered pieces of Poet’s Table, stolen from its popular spot in the Black Hills.

Park officials and law enforcement launched a public campaign Sunday to find and apprehend those who stole Poet’s Table from its spot in a natural alcove in the rocks high above Sylvan Lake.

Park officials say the stolen pieces were returned Monday afternoon. The bright green table and chairs hidden in the Black Hills were once a secret when they were placed there about 50 years ago, but now the spot has become popular among hikers. Those who visited the spot have left poems and other writings.

There’s no word on when the table pieces will be returned to the alcove.