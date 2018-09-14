LONDON (AP) — The peace and tranquility on the island of Gigha off the western coast of Scotland has been shattered by a burglary said by locals to be the first serious crime in about 20 years.
Ken Deacon, who operates the community-owned Gigha Hotel, said Friday about 2,000 pounds ($2,600) was stolen from a storeroom. The theft was discovered Sunday morning. Police are investigating.
“I don’t want to make too much of it because I don’t want tourists to stop coming,” said Deacon, who describes the island as idyllic.
Most of the island’s 160 residents leave their homes unlocked.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Threat becomes reality': Florence begins days of rain, wind WATCH
- One of first women in infantry to be discharged from Marines
- 'It looked like Armageddon:' Deadly gas blasts destroy homes VIEW
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Trump turns back to Maria, falsely says Dems inflated toll