BALTIMORE (AP) — Border protection agents say three stolen cars, including two luxury 2017 models, have been recovered at the Port of Baltimore, where they were to be shipped to Africa.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Tuesday Baltimore is one of the nation’s busiest import/export ports for new and used car and other vehicles. The cars are a 2017 Infiniti QX80 stolen in Baltimore; a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado High Country stolen in Leesburg, Virginia; and a 2015 Honda Accord stolen in Chicago.

Authorities say two of the cars were headed to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and one to Lagos, Nigeria.