LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have recovered an 11-month-old baby and the car he was in when it was stolen by a woman.

Police say the boy was found safe Tuesday after an alert citizen called police and reported the car abandoned with a child in the back seat,

The boy was found not long after the incident was reported and received extensive live TV news coverage.

Police say the car was left running with the child inside while his mother was picking up another child from a baby-sitter.

The search is continuing for the suspect, who is known in the neighborhood but has not been fully identified.

Detectives don’t know the motive but suspect it was a crime of opportunity.