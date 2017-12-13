GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Stockton University is offering discounted rates for tuition and student housing.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the university announced the change this week following a Board of Trustees meeting. Under the summer course initiative, undergraduate students taking at least one class at one of the university’s satellite campuses will pay $3,728 for three classes. Students living in the Atlantic City Campus apartments, which are scheduled to open fall 2018, will be able to take advantage of a discounted housing rate.

The board also voted to approve Christopher Catching as vice president for student affairs this week. Catching will replace Thomasa Gonzalez. Stockton President Harvey Kesselman says Catching’s strategic planning experience and interest in social justice made him a perfect match for the university’s mission.

___

Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com