GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Stockton University in New Jersey is considering selling the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.
The Press of Atlantic City reports university officials are due to meet Monday to discuss the possible sale of the Galloway golf course.
A resolution for the sale shows the university first considered selling the property Feb. 21. The resolution states the school’s Board of Trustees has found the maintenance costs and the addition of new facilities at its Atlantic City campus makes owning the golf course unadvisable.
The university bought the property in 2010 for tourism and hospitality programs. It plans to transfer those programs to the Atlantic City campus this fall.
A Stockton spokeswoman declined to identify a potential buyer or discuss the sale amount until after Monday’s meeting.
