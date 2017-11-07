RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police say still they haven’t been able to establish any suspects in last week’s fatal shooting of a woman on the southeast side of town.

Lt. Zack Thew says they continue to search for witnesses who might have seen or heard something before 26-year-old Luz Linares was found dead in her car just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Investigators are treating it as a homicide.

Thew says Linares was visiting the area between Interstate 580 and Reno-Tahoe International Airport and it’s possible she knew her killer. Her car was parked near Parkview Street and Mazzone Ave.

Thew says there’s no indication so far the shooting was gang related, but they haven’t ruled out that possibility.

Anyone with information should call Reno police at 775-657-4601 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900,