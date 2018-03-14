BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says agents are still looking for leads to whoever killed two endangered whooping cranes nearly two years ago, and there’s still a $9,000 reward.

The dead cranes were found May 20, 2016 just south of Rayne in Acadia Parish.

The enforcement division head, Col. Sammy Martin, says agents are investigating leads and information, but still need people to help. He says investigators believe there are people who know something about who shot the birds.

LDWF has released 125 whooping cranes since 2011 and is tracking 66 of them. Those killed in 2016 were released the previous December.

Anyone with information about the deaths can call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or text LADWF and their tip to 847411.