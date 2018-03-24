FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A stickpin that belonged to the Old West’s legendary “Hanging Judge” has been stolen from a museum in Arkansas.

The gold-and-diamond pin in the shape of a lizard once belonged to federal Judge Isaac C. Parker. Leisa Gramlich, executive director of the Fort Smith Museum of History, says it was taken Thursday from a display case.

Gramlich said Friday she noticed the case had been moved and that the pin, which had been sitting on a small black velvet pillow, was gone.

Parker was notorious because of the large number of convicts he sentenced to death. The pin was one of only a few pieces of Parker’s personal property in the museum’s collection.

Fort Smith police are investigating the pin’s theft. A $1,300 reward is being offered for its return.