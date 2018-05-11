NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart is dropping out the race for governor in Connecticut and will instead run for lieutenant governor.

Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, who is also running for lieutenant governor, told multiple media outlets Friday that Stewart called her Friday morning as a courtesy to let her know about the switch.

Stewart, a Republican, has scheduled a news conference for later Friday.

Her announcement comes as the state GOP convention starts Friday.

The 30-year-old Stewart announced her candidacy in January.

More than two dozen Democrats, Republicans and independents have expressed an interest in a running to replace Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who is not seeking re-election.