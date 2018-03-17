RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two of the main contenders for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination have clashed in the first debate of the June 12 primary.

Corey Stewart, a candidate for governor last year, and state Del. Nick Freitas of Culpeper met Saturday for a debate before the Virginia Tea Party in Richmond.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Stewart, chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, tried to portray Freitas as politically inexperienced. He said Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine would “chew him up and spit him out.”

Freitas said Stewart has divided the Republican Party and has “some problems with the truth from time to time.”

Kaine is seeking a second term in the Senate after his 2016 loss in the presidential election as Hillary Clinton’s running mate.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com