TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Former White House strategist Steve Bannon told a Tucson audience that President Donald Trump needs their support “now more than ever” to fight off groups seeking to nullify the 2016 election.

Bannon was the keynote speaker Saturday night at a benefit dinner for fallen Border Patrol agent Brian Terry.

Bannon was a top adviser to Trump until he resigned in August and returned to a conservative news website.

Bannon received an award Saturday night for Breitbart News’ reporting on a national scandal in which federal authorities lost track of about 1,400 guns.

Two of those weapons ended up in the hands of drug bandits who killed Terry west of Rio Rico in 2010.

About 200 people outside the resort protested Bannon’s appearance, but no arrests were reported by Tucson police.