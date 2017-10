TOWN OF ARPIN, Wis. (AP) — Wood County authorities say a Stetsonville man died when a tractor ran over him inside a shed in the Town of Arpin in central Wisconsin.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday. The sheriff’s department says deputies and first responders arrived to find 73-year-old Chris J. Jacobs under the tractor with head and shoulder injuries. He died at the scene, which was northwest of Wisconsin Rapids.

The department says nobody was riding the tractor and nobody else was injured.