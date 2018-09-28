GLIDE, Ore. (AP) — A groundskeeper at the Glide School District has been charged with the rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.
A probable cause affidavit alleges 42-year-old Jamie Todd Adams began abusing the girl after the family moved to southern Oregon from California a year ago and told her that her little brother’s life would be ruined if she told anyone.
Douglas County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Barden says in the affidavit that the girl’s mother learned of the abuse when the child told her friend.
Adams’ court-appointed attorney, Eugene Thompson, declined to comment Friday.
Glide Superintendent Mike Narkiewicz tells The News Review that Adams is on administrative leave from his job pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.
The district is cooperating with authorities.
___
Information from: The News-Review, http://www.nrtoday.com