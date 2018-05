FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Neighbors investigating the source of a stench in Fort Dodge have found the badly decomposed body of a person.

They found the body Tuesday evening in a metal shed behind a vacant house and called police. Webster County deputy medical examiner Mark Gargano says he couldn’t determine the person’s gender or determine whether the body showed any significant injuries.

He says the body was being sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.