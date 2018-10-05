ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A crash on the Steese Highway near Fox has killed two people, including a child, and injured two others, including a teenager.

Alaska State Troopers say the single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon resulted in the deaths of 72-year-old Ruth Crow of Circle and 10-year old Ashlyn Crow of Fairbanks.

Troopers say Crow was driving a pickup truck west on the highway when she lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the highway and rolled over at least once.

Two others in the truck were seriously injured. Troopers say 13-year-old Elora Crow of Fairbanks and 30-year-old Kimberly Nathaniel of Fairbanks were taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

According to troopers, everyone in the truck had seatbelts on.

Troopers say they are trying to determine what caused the crash.