EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — ArcelorMittal plans to invest more than $100 million at its Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Saturday that ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor General Manager Wendell Carter said the investment is part of a planned $276 million in capital spending next year.

Carter spoke Friday before northwest Indiana business leaders in Valparaiso. He added that the company would dedicate some of the spending in 2018 to start projects at ArcelorMittal’s Burns Harbor steel mill in northwestern Indiana’s Porter County.

The American Iron and Steel Institute said earlier this year that steel production in Indiana rose by 5 percent in 2016 as the state continued to lead the nation in steel making.

