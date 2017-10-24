PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Though it’s still a weak return, steelhead runs are coming in stronger than expected on the Grande Ronde and Imnaha rivers.

The East Oregonian reports that has allowed fisheries managers to increase the number of hatchery born steelhead available for anglers in northeast Oregon.

The bag limit for steelhead has been increased from one hatchery fish per day to two.

Jeff Yanke, an Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife fish biologist, says there are twice as many Imnaha steelhead past Lower Granite Dam compared to this time last year, and about as many Grande Ronde steelhead.

Those totals, however, are still just half of steelhead returns from two years ago.

The increased bag limit brings Oregon into alignment with Washington and Idaho fishing regulations.

