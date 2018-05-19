BALTIMORE (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, could have gone to the royal wedding. Instead he chose to give the commencement speech at Coppin State University.
Graham confided to the 661 graduates that he preferred the Baltimore gym where the commencement was held to the pomp surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Baltimore Sun reports Graham told graduates to be unconcerned with how others define them. He said he’s reconciled to the fact people think of him as “Oprah’s man.”
He told the graduates, “The only thing that matters is how you define yourselves.”
Graham actually did double duty Saturday at Coppin — he spoke at both morning and afternoon ceremonies.