YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park geologists have reported the third eruption from the world’s largest active geyser in the past six weeks.
The National Park Service says a park visitor reported seeing a rare eruption of Steamboat Geyser on Friday.
Park geologists compared the report with seismic activity and the discharge of water and concluded the eruption probably started at 6:30 a.m.
The geyser also erupted on March 15 and April 19.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
All three eruptions were smaller than the last major eruption that occurred on Sept. 3, 2014.