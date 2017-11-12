NEW YORK (AP) — A Turkish businessman whose criminal case became a controversy at the highest levels of U.S. and Turkish government probably won’t make it to trial.
Even a co-defendant’s lawyer labeled Reza Zarrab the “stealth” defendant after he skipped a pretrial conference three weeks before his trial was to begin on charges he violated U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Prosecutors and the judge made no mention of him. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, declined comment.
Now, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website says he was released from custody on Wednesday. Federal officials insist he’s still in custody, but it is unclear in what form.
It’s also unclear if any resolution has resulted from attempts at a diplomatic solution by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (joo-lee-AH’-nee) and ex-Attorney General Michael Mukasey (myoo-KAY’-zee).