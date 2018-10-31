Share story

By
The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police body-worn camera shows officers arriving to what became the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history advising panicked people to flee as far as possible from a bullet-riddled Las Vegas Strip concert venue.

“Stay low and go!” says an unidentified officer who arrives amid gunfire and encounters people using a wheeled trash cart and fencing to move wounded victims.

“Does she have a pulse?” someone asks. “You have to move her.”

Some of the 60 files made public Wednesday are similar to others released in 26 batches since May under a public records lawsuit.

They shed no new light on the dead gunman’s motive for the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting from the Mandalay Bay hotel that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

A final FBI report is expected by year-end.

