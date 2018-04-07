PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Interstate regulators are planning to review the status of several species of coastal sharks that are managed by fishing authorities.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is meeting on May 1 in Arlington, Virginia, to consider the status of the sharks. The commission’s Coastal Sharks Management Board will start by reviewing the results of a stock assessment of North Atlantic shortfin mako sharks.

The board will also review the results of a stock assessment of sandbar shark and provide an update about the Endangered Species Act listing status for the oceanic whitetip shark.

The commission manages coastal fisheries from Maine to Florida.