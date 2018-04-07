PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Interstate regulators are planning to review the status of several species of coastal sharks that are managed by fishing authorities.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is meeting on May 1 in Arlington, Virginia, to consider the status of the sharks. The commission’s Coastal Sharks Management Board will start by reviewing the results of a stock assessment of North Atlantic shortfin mako sharks.
The board will also review the results of a stock assessment of sandbar shark and provide an update about the Endangered Species Act listing status for the oceanic whitetip shark.
The commission manages coastal fisheries from Maine to Florida.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Female lion with a mane has died at Oklahoma City Zoo
- US targets Russians with ties to Trump aides
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- TV reporter prompts 911 call of 'crazy lady' talking to self WATCH