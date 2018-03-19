PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (AP) — Hate crime investigators want to know who damaged statues at two churches on Long Island.
According to Newsday , Suffolk County police say a statue of the Virgin Mary was damaged sometime between Friday and Sunday at the Church of Saint Gerard Majella in Port Jefferson Station.
On March 10, vandals smashed the face of a life-size statue of Jesus outside the Shrine of Our Lady of the Island in Manorville.
It’s not clear whether the crimes were related.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com