COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The WNBA’s No. 1 draft says she was surprised when the University of South Carolina announced it will build a statue in her honor.

The State newspaper in Columbia reports the announcement was made Saturday, just after A’ja Wilson crossed the stage Saturday at Colonial Life Arena during graduation.

Wilson said she was “so caught off guard” USC President Harris Pastides’ announcement.

The statue still must clear several layers of approval..

Wilson swept the national player of the year awards this past season, was a three-time All-American and led the USC women to their first national championship in 2017. Last month, Las Vegas chose her with its No. 1 draft pick.

USC coach Dawn Staley has pledged $100,000 for the statue, which officials say will be built with private money.