NEW YORK (AP) — The Statue of Liberty has been evacuated as a precaution after a propane fire erupted in a construction area on Liberty Island.
Park spokesman Jerry Willis said shortly before 1 p.m. that it appeared the flames had been extinguished, though water was still being poured on the tanks.
Willis says visitors were ushered to a plaza a safe distance from the fire, which started at around noon on Monday. Then ferries were brought to evacuate them. It wasn’t clear how many people were on the island at the time.
Willis says a construction worker was treated at the scene for a minor injury.
The Fire Department of New York said it appeared three propane tanks were involved in the fire.