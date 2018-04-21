Share story

By
The Associated Press

YARNELL, Ariz. (AP) — A statute honoring 19 members of a firefighting team known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots who died in a 2013 Arizona wildfire has been unveiled near the site where they died.

The statue was dedicated Saturday at a state memorial park established where all but one member of the team died near Yarnell on June 30, 2013.

Matt Glenn of Provo, Utah-based Big Statues says the “Returning the Favor” television show hosted by Mike Rowe commissioned his team to make the bronze sculpture for the Wildland Firefighter Guardian Institute .

The institute will formally turn over the 6-foot, 2-inch statute to the state during a May ceremony at the park located 66 miles (106 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Glenn says the design includes facial features of multiple fallen members of the Hotshots because it wouldn’t be proper “to just represent one of the 19.”

The Associated Press