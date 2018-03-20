CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire officials say the state’s unemployment rate for February was 2.6 percent, unchanged from the January rate.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February 2017 was 2.8 percent.

The state estimates that 728,000 people were employed last month, an increase of 790 from the previous month and an increase of 2,420 from February 2017. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 180 over the month to 19,180, which was 1,420 fewer people than in February 2017.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February was 4.1 percent, unchanged from the January rate. It was a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the February 2017 rate.