ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has tossed aside a challenge to a 675-home development in western Maryland.

The Court of Appeals ruled Friday in favor of developers who want to go forward with a planned development for 500 single-family homes and 175 townhouses near Lake Linganore in Frederick County.

The county board of commissioners approved the development back in 2014, including conditions that the developers provide land and money for a middle school and pay for various infrastructure improvements.

Opponents of the development say the law governing the agreement required the developers to provide additional public benefits, but the Court of Appeals ruled unanimously in the developers’ favor.

The high court’s ruling reverses the opinion of the lower Court of Special Appeals.