MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The board for the state’s third largest school district has been transformed in an election that followed the departure of the controversial superintendent.

The Kansas City Star reports that Shawnee Mission voters overwhelmingly voted out the race’s only incumbent Tuesday and elected three first-time candidates. They’ve promised a new direction as the nearly 28,000-student district in suburban Kansas City seeks a replacement for former leader Jim Hinson.

He became a lightning rod in part because of his support of Gov. Sam Brownback’s push to repeal the state’s school funding formula and a prohibition on staff wearing safety pins to show support for the disenfranchised after last year’s election.

The election has statewide significance because the district is expected to play a role as lawmakers craft a new school finance formula.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com