Washington state’s Native-American tribes will get more money from the federal government to fight crime, including violence against women, and aid victims, part of a national plan announced by the Justice Department on Tuesday.

The state’s tribes will receive about $10.5 million — an 11 percent increase over last year — out of $113 million the department is allocating nationally to improve public safety, serve victims of crime, combat violence against women and support youth programs, the Justice Department said in an emailed statement.

It said it’s “in the process” of granting up to an additional $133 million in a special program it’s creating to serve victims of crime in Native-American and Alaska-Native communities.

Of the 13 tribes to receive money, the biggest recipients are Stillaguamish at $1.6 million, Squaxin Island at $1.4 million and Kalispel at $1.2 million, according to the statement.