NEW YORK (AP) — A New York couple unearthed treasure in their Staten Island backyard in the form of a safe which contained thousands of dollars.

Matthew and Maria-Colonna Emanuel long knew about the silver box in their backyard, but paid it no mind because they thought it was some sort of cable box. WCBS-TV reports they unearthed the mysterious box and learned it was a safe while replacing the trees on the side of their home.

The couple says they found both bags of jewelry and a lot of money inside the safe when they cracked it open. The couple linked the safe to their neighbors through an address found inside the safe.

Matthew Emanuel says they’ve placed a ceramic elephant at the place where the safe was uncovered as a reminder.

