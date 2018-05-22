CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Beer brewed from a 200-year-old recipe will be served outside the New Hampshire Statehouse as part of the building’s bicentennial celebration.

The building opened in June 1819, but the golden eagle was put atop the dome about a year earlier in July 1818. To mark that occasion, a commission that has been organizing bicentennial events is hosting a reading of the 13 toasts that were written at the time.

That will happen on Saturday, July 14, and will also include a limited edition beer from Henniker Brewing Company. The beer will only be available that month and next summer.

Commission members said Tuesday they also are planning a week’s worth of activities for next June, including a Legislative Old Home Day and a panel discussion for former governors.