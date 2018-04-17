BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — State Transportation officials are working on plans to replace and upgrade a western Michigan overpass that has been struck seven times this year by oversized trucks.

The project on the 100th Street bridge over U.S. 131 in Kent County’s Byron Township tentatively is scheduled for 2020.

Two tractor-trailers hit the bridge in January, damaging fascia beams. Only eastbound traffic is allowed on 100th Street. The bridge is expected to be repaired with traffic in both directions restored by Memorial Day. A resurfacing project on U.S. 131 will include removal of a few inches of pavement that will increase clearance beneath the bridge.

Between 1985 and 2003 there only were six documented times in which the bridge was struck by vehicles with high loads.

Byron Township is south of Grand Rapids.