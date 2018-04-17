BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — State Transportation officials are working on plans to replace and upgrade a western Michigan overpass that has been struck seven times this year by oversized trucks.
The project on the 100th Street bridge over U.S. 131 in Kent County’s Byron Township tentatively is scheduled for 2020.
Two tractor-trailers hit the bridge in January, damaging fascia beams. Only eastbound traffic is allowed on 100th Street. The bridge is expected to be repaired with traffic in both directions restored by Memorial Day. A resurfacing project on U.S. 131 will include removal of a few inches of pavement that will increase clearance beneath the bridge.
Between 1985 and 2003 there only were six documented times in which the bridge was struck by vehicles with high loads.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
Byron Township is south of Grand Rapids.