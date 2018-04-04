DENVER (AP) — A former state employee was found guilty of secretly photographing up the skirts of women in Colorado.

A jury convicted 43-year-old Thanh Ta on Tuesday of 17 of 19 counts that included charges of sexual assault, stalking and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

The former budget analyst for the Colorado Department of Education was arrested in October by Denver police after state personnel found numerous files of suspected pornography. The files were on Ta’s external hard drive that was at one point connected to the office’s network.

Prosecutors say the thousands of photos and videos were taken from 2011 to 2017. The images included co-workers and hundreds of people in public places in downtown Denver.

Ta is scheduled to be sentenced in June.