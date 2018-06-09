PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state is warning residents to watch out for telephone scams involving taxes.

The state Department of Revenue said Friday that callers are impersonating the Internal Revenue Service or the state Division of Taxation and demanding payment for an alleged tax debt.

If the taxpayer refuses to pay, they’re threatened with arrest and imprisonment.

A resident recently told the state she had received several of these calls.

Rhode Island Tax Administrator Neena Savage says tax officials do not treat people like that. She says the taxation division first contacts taxpayers by mail and they wouldn’t call to demand immediate payment.

Savage urged residents and businesses to be on guard against such scams.

Anyone who has experienced this scam is asked to contact the state attorney general’s office.