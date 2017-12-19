ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — Look out for elk!
New signs warning drivers about elk are going up along M-33, south of Onaway, in northern Michigan.
Upnorthlive.com reports five elk have been hit by vehicles in the past two weeks. At least three were killed. Conservation Officer Jon Sklba of the Department of Natural Resources says it’s “out of the ordinary.”
Sklba says about 20 elk are staying on one side of M-33, but they’ll cross the highway in Presque Isle County to search for food.
A male elk can weigh up to 600 pounds, which can make a crash very dangerous.
___
Information from: WPBN-TV, http://www.tv7-4.com