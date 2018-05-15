EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon and a state agency are at odds over the historic status of a 93-year-old structure the university plans to demolish.
The Register-Guard reports the university is set to knock down Hayward Field’s East Grandstand to make way for a new track and field stadium. Paul Weinhold, director of PHIT LLC, which is managing the Hayward Field rebuild, says the grandstand is not eligible for the historic landmark listing because the structure has undergone major alterations. But the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office says the structure “retains sufficient historic integrity to be considered eligible for listing despite these modifications.”
If the university agrees with the state office, it would work with the agency on a formal agreement to minimize the loss of the grandstand’s history.
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com