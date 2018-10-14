BEIRUT (AP) — Syria state TV says the government’s terrestrial station has resumed broadcasting to the eastern city of Deir el-Zour and surrounding areas for the first time in seven years.

Al-Ikhbariya said Sunday technicians have installed transmitters to broadcast state television and radio, the latest in government efforts to restore normal life to areas it has recaptured from armed groups. Government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants last year. Deir el-Zour, Syria’s oil-rich province, has been scene to fighting between government forces and insurgents since the start of the war in 2011.

Omar Abou Leila, a Deir el-Zour native residing in Europe, says the broadcast was restored to government-controlled areas west of the Euphrates.

Rival U.S.-backed forces continue to battle IS militants in a small pocket east of the river.