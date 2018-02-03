MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Two fast-acting Massachusetts state troopers have rescued a man from a burning pickup truck.

State police say Troopers Matthew Holden and Brandyn Henson responded to reports of a vehicle crashed into a tree on Route 195 in Mattapoisett at around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

They arrived to find a man unconscious behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck that had smoke and flames billowing from its engine.

The two worked swiftly to put out the engine fire while smashing the truck window to free the driver, a 39-year-old from Rochester who police have not yet named.

The driver was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police say they’re still investigating why the vehicle swerved and ended up hitting a tree in the median.