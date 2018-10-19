NEW SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper sustained stab wounds to the head, neck, shoulders and arm while trying to apprehend an 18-year-old who had earlier fled a traffic stop.

Authorities say the teenager was then shot in the torso by the 47-year-old trooper and both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The trooper was conscious and alert.

State police first chased the teen Interstate 91 on Friday afternoon, but broke off pursuit when he left the highway.

Local police picked up the chase and the teen’s vehicle crashed on Route 202 in New Salem.

That’s when the trooper, assisting local police, was stabbed.

No names were released.

Both men are expected to survive.

The teen is expected to face several charges including attempted murder.