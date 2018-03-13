OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska state trooper and a motorist have been injured in a collision on Interstate 680 in Omaha.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that both vehicles were headed north when they collided around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Both drivers were taken to a hospital. Their names haven’t been released.
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com