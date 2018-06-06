HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Trooper has been suspended and charged with interfering with an officer following a confrontation last Saturday.
State police say officers were called to a home in Harwinton around 9 p.m. for a suspicious car parked in a driveway.
Police found 41-year-old Trooper Kenneth Dillon, who allegedly became uncooperative with officers. Trooper Kelley Grant said Tuesday Dillon was arrested after being questioned and taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.
The state police Bureau of Professional Standards has launched an administrative inquiry into the incident.
State Police Union President Andrew Matthews tells WFSB-TV people should “refrain judgment until all facts are known.”
Dillon is due back in court June 18.