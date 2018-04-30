ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska State Trooper has been charged with attempted sexual abuse of a minor.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety in a release says Trooper Vance Peronto, a 16-year veteran, was arrested Sunday and jailed in Anchorage. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Troopers were notified Thursday that Peronto may have had inappropriate contact with a teenage girl.

According to the department, Peronto on April 8 stopped a 16-year-old girl for driving without headlights but did not issue a citation.

He later contacted her on social media and started a social relationship.

The girl and her family gave investigators permission to collect electronic evidence.

The department says Peronto attempted to meet the girl Sunday at an Anchorage hotel and instead was met by fellow troopers and Anchorage police.